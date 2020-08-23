The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 225 new cases of coronavirus Sunday morning, but no new deaths.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 28,150 since reporting began in mid-March. The death toll remains at 240.
The county says 9,535 people in Kern have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,240 people up to age 17; 17,530 people ages 18 to 49; 4,969 people ages 50-64; 2,368 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 58 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(2) comments
Today the President denied we even have a problem with Covid and took no responsibioty for his mismanagement of the crisis. He has never mentioned the 175,000 people who have died. Experts say the real number is at least 250,000. He has buckets of blood on his hands and if you support him, so do you.
Almost time to vote! On that day please remember to reward Trump's Corona Zombie Army who has marched lockstep with him for 4 years. They are as guilty as he.
Flip the Senate, retain the house, take the White House! Revenge is a dish best served COLD!🌪
Let's get rid of this dangerous, imbecilic President and pop open some champagne!
Biden/Harris 2020!
Dweeb, do you have material saved in a separate file on your computer - just call it up, copy and paste to this site. Or... do you copy and paste from your previous posts on other stories here? I'm just curious as to your methodology. Also, what do you hope to achieve by posting the same material daily on multiple stories? Do you realize that people don't read it or do you simply not care? No offense intended here - I truly am trying to understand.
