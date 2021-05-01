Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 53 new confirmed cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern County's count of deaths to 1,354, and cases to 108,598 since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports that 38,623 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,108 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,178 people age 17 and under; 65,504 ages 18 to 49; 19,771 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,065 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and six of those are in intensive care. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.