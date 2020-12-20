Kern County Public Health Services reported 995 new coronavirus cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 58,200 cases and 481 deaths in Kern County.
Pubic Health reports that 19,536 people have recovered from their illness, and 12,996 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,974 people up to age 17; 35,875 people ages 18 to 49; 10,355 people ages 50 to 64; 4,976 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 312 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 71 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."