Kern County Public Health Services announced 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday, and no new deaths.
That brings Kern's total cases to 30,189 since reporting began in mid-March. A total of 296 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
The county reports that 13,360 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,469 people up to age 17; 18,771 people ages 18 to 49; 5,358 people ages 50-64; 2,547 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 83 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 27 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Service Announcement: Do to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are asking rioters to work from home, and destroy their own stuff. Thank you.
More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died in World War I. And more than double the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. 190,000. There's a word for that massive loss of life: unacceptable. The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Only 10% of Democrats. Republicans, what has happened to your humanity? You were enraged when 3,000 Americans died on 9/11. When did you lose your compassion for your fellow Americans?
And the Spanish Flu of 1918 killed almost 700,000 Americans and over 50 million world wide. Your comparisons mean nothing. Give it a break.
Despite what you may have heard, saying it over and over again does not make it believable.
