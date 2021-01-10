Kern County Public Health Services reported 957 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
That brings Kern's case count to 78,832 since the pandemic began. There have been 542 deaths.
A total of 21,461 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,268 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 9,387 people up to age 17; 48,254 people ages 18 to 49; 14,114 people ages 50 to 64; 7,025 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 437 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 102 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.