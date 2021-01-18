Kern County Public Health Services reported 826 new coronavirus cases Monday morning, and no new deaths.
Kern has had 86,188 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There have been 565 deaths.
Public Health reports 25,565 residents have recovered from their illness, and 17,512 people are presumed to have recovered.
The age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,383 people up to age 17; 52,490 people ages 18 to 49; 15,452 people ages 50 to 64; 7,808 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 416 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 88 of those are in intensive care units. These numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. And on Wednesday, Public Health said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.