Kern County Public Health Services announced 79 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
That brings Kern's case total to 34,457 since the pandemic began. A total of 424 people have died.
Public Health says 17,438 people have recovered from their illness, and another 7,389 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,967 people up to age 17; 21,340 people ages 18 to 49; 6,192 people ages 50 to 64; 2,952 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 53 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 23 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.