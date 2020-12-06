Kern County Public Health Services reported Sunday morning there are 751 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths.
Kern's totals now stand at 45,078 cases and 456 deaths since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports 18,761 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,935 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 5,374 people up to age 17; 27,736 people ages 18 to 49; 8,082 people ages 50 to 64; 3,874 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 198 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 39 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."