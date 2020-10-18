Kern County Public Health Services reported 75 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, but no new deaths.
That brings the case count to 33,448 and the number of deaths to 410 since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
Public Health says 16,933 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,821 people up to age 17; 20,755 people ages 18 to 49; 5,995 people ages 50 to 64; 2,870 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 58 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.