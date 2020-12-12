Kern County Public Health Services reported 707 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, and no new deaths.
The county's case count stands at 49,939 since the pandemic began. A total of 467 people have died.
Public Health reports 19,186 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,956 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,058 people up to age 17; 30,748 people ages 18 to 49; 8,879 people ages 50 to 64; 4,239 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 236 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 52 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."