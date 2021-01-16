Kern County Public Health Services reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 1,097 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 565. There have been 84,644 cases.
Public Health reports that 25,464 people have recovered from their illness and 16,838 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,182 people up to age 17; 51,608 people ages 18 to 49; 15,150 people ages 50 to 64; 7,650 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 435 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 80 of those are in intensive care units. These numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. And on Wednesday, Public Health said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.