Kern County Public Health Services reported 61 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
Kern has now seen a total of 104,242 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 942 deaths.
Public Health reports 37,012 people have recovered from their illness, and 59,591 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,545 up to age 17; 62,919 ages 18 to 49; 19,006 people ages 50 to 64; 9,706 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 126 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 38 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.