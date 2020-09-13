There are six new deaths from coronavirus and 113 new confirmed cases, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Sunday.
That brings the total deaths in the county to 332 and the cases to 30,745 since reporting began in mid-March.
A total of 14,344 people are said to have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,523 people up to age 17; 19,108 people ages 18 to 49; 5,464 people ages 50-64; 2,605 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 66 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(7) comments
7 months of death and illness because of republican leadership. There are 12 principles of leadership in the military of which our Prez is the Commander in Chief. Principle #1: Extreme Ownership
On any team, in any organization, all responsibility for success and failure rests with the leader. The leader must own everything in his or her world. There is no one else to blame. The leader must acknowledge mistakes and admit failures, take ownership of them, and develop a plan to win.
When subordinates aren’t doing what they should, leaders cannot blame the subordinates. The leader bears full responsibility for explaining the strategic mission, developing the tactics, and securing the training and resources to enable the team to properly and successfully execute. We can stop here and not waste time with the other 11. Even republicans cannot deny this first principle. Our republican leadership over the last 4 years, and specifically the last 9 months must accept blame but they won't. That's okay, It is written and documented in manuals of each and every military branch. The King is the leader of each military branch and brags about it. The little girls like veritas, gpc, etc. believe their leader has no responsibility for anything but deserves credit for everything. How can that make sense? Easy, in their tiny minds it is easier to follow than to think for themselves. They love and admire their King and proclaim him to be the President of the United States but when things go wrong, he is only the President of the people who support him. A President once said, "The buck stops here" which happens to be the first principle of leadership. This year, the "BUCK" drove slowly by the White House and kept going. "It's one person from China, one person from China, which we will handle". A quote the republican King made in February, A QUOTE THE KING MADE IN FEBRUARY, yet republicans always refer to the MYTHICAL China travel ban ordered by their King. You see the MYTHICAL China travel ban was not a ban but a RESTRICTION on China travel and the virus got here because the King DID NOT BAN China travel. Had he truly banned all inbound foreign travel, supported Democratic shutdowns, ordered Republican Govs to shut down their states, for just 2 months, 2 MONTHS, WE WOULD NOT BE IN THE DIRE SITUATION THE UNITED STATES IS IN TODAY HEADING INTO FLU SEASON. BUT "THE BUCK" DID NOT STOP AT THE WHITE HOUSE, IT DROVE RIGHT PAST IT!
@Cojones:
I'm sure Jocko Willink would appreciate you copying and pasting his quote without giving him credit.
Funny that such a coward as yourself would quote a Navy SEAL, but whatever you think you can use to hurt POTUS, right?
You make conclusions that can't possibly be proven, which reveal a bigger imbecile than we all knew you were.
Go watch some football- it's opening weekend you know?
No... wait.... that's right, you were on the typing team in high school weren't you?? LOL
You're nuts, Cajones. No pun intended.
Oh cojones faltantes, you are so clueless it is really pathetic. I will state again, as I have numerous times, I am not a Trump fan. Nor was I a Barrack Obama or GW Bush fan. Anyway, first off, if you are an American citizen then Trump is you Pres. too, so don’t try to place blame on others when you’re responsible too. Secondly, don’t quote from leadership manuals when you don’t even comprehend what you read. And lastly, Democrats occupy the majority of leadership positions in this country, so that means Democrats shoulder the majority of the failure on how this pandemic was handled. New York and Cali are still your front runners for deaths. ‘Nough said....
I wanted to always play it down," Trump said to Bob Woodward, "I still like playing it down."
I don't care if Trump holds events with no masks or social distancing. I figure it will improve the quality of the gene pool a few weeks later.
Playing it down as opposed to hyping it, like the media? Dweeb, do you feel the media as over-hyped C-19 in any way?
Open up this county. Enough already.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.