Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 51 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 987 since the pandemic began. Total cases are at 104,814 since the pandemic started a year ago.
Public Health reports 37,486 people have recovered from their illness, and 61,196 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,618 up to age 17; 63,257 ages 18 to 49; 19,096 people ages 50 to 64; 9,774 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 95 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 32 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.