Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 124 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 942 since the pandemic began; there have been 104,181 cases.
Public Health reports 37,012 people have recovered from their illness, and 59,394 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,533 up to age 17; 62,892 ages 18 to 49; 18,993 people ages 50 to 64; 9,697 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 127 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 40 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.