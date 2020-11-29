Kern County Public Health Services reported 499 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
The case count since the pandemic began stands at 41,827. There have been 448 deaths.
Public Health reports 18,389 people have recovered from the illness, and 11,842 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,995 people up to age 17; 25,738 people ages 18 to 49; 7,491 people ages 50 to 64; 3,594 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 165 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 33 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."