The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 47 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
This brings the case total to 32,004 since reporting began in mid-March. There have been 369 deaths from the virus in Kern County.
A total of 15,977 people are said to have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,646 people up to age 17; 19,892 people ages 18 to 49; 5,721 people ages 50-64; 2,729 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 70 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
