Kern County Public Health Services reported 47 new coronavirus cases Monday, but no new deaths.
That means 33,928 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus since reporting on the pandemic began in mid-March. The number of people who have died from their illness remains at 416.
Public Health says 17,178 people have recovered from coronavirus.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,891 people up to age 17; 21,041 people ages 18 to 49; 6,079 people ages 50 to 64; xx2,912 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 48 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.