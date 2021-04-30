Kern County Public Health Services reported four new coronavirus deaths and 66 new confirmed cases Friday.
That brings Kern's deaths from the illness to 1,353 people, and there have been 108,545 cases.
Public Health reports that 38,591 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,081 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,170 people age 17 and under; 65,472 ages 18 to 49; 19,764 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,060 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and six of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.