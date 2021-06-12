Kern County Public Health Services reported 34 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's cases count since the pandemic began to 110,593. The county reports that 1,400 people have died from the virus.
Public Health reports that 39,854 people have recovered from the illness, and over 68,254 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,560 people age 17 and under; 66,688 ages 18 to 49; 20,052 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,200 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 19 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.