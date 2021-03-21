Kern County Public Health Services reported 32 new coronavirus deaths and 58 new cases Sunday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,075, and its case total to 105,499.
Public Health reports 37,735 people have recovered from their illness, and 62,648 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,717 up to age 17; 63,637 ages 18 to 49; 19,236 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,840 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 95 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 18 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.