Kern County Public Health Services reported 30 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
Kern's case count stands at 108,628 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,354 deaths.
Public Health reports that 38,623 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,108 people are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 17 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and six of those are in intensive care. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.