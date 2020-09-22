The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new coroanvirus deaths Tuesday morning, and 75 new cases.
That brings Kern's totals since reporting began in mid-March to 357 deaths and 31,657 confirmed cases.
The county reports that 15,507 people have recovered from the illness.
The state reports that 67 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(4) comments
I just hope Sleepy gets a doubleshotNtheA ss so he doent take a nap during the Debates....HonoluluMazie said it all this white-skiedMorn....AmericaIsScrewed...BidenHarris-2020----- even if JoeSnores...what have we got 2 loose...
Trump has the blood of 200,000 men, women, children and grandparents on his hands.
Sleep Joe said by the time he finished his speech, 200,000,000 would have died of Covid 19 and it would have been President Trump's fault. With all the American deaths he's projected from Covid 19, there will be no one left in the USA to vote. But a shot of Adderall in his caboose and he's ready to debate.
So, let me get this one straight, Dweeb...
Grandparents aren't considered men or women??? [beam]
