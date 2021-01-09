Kern County Public Health Services reported three new coronavirus deaths and 1,202 cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 542 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 77,875 confirmed cases.
A total of 21,462 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,257 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 9,244 people up to age 17; 47,697 people ages 18 to 49; 13,952 people ages 50 to 64; 6,930 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 437 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 103 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. On Friday, Public Health said all priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County.