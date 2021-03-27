Kern County Public Health Services reported 24 new coronavirus deaths and 82 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,191 and the total cases to 105,994.
Public Health reports 37,891 people have recovered from their illness, and 63,614 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,791 up to age 17; 63,924 ages 18 to 49; 19,330 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,879 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 74 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.