Kern County Public Health Services announced 24 new coronavirus deaths and 152 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 851, and the cases to 103,295.
Public Heath reports 36,665 people have recovered from the illness, and 57,576 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,408 up to age 17; 62,356 ages 18 to 49; 18,841 people ages 50 to 64; 9,624 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 158 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 52 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.