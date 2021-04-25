Kern County Public Health Services reported 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
Kern's case count since the pandemic began stands at 108,280. There have been 1,345 deaths.
Public Health reports that 38,501 people have recovered from the illness, and 66,797 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,129 people age 17; 65,319 people 18 to 49; 19,712 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,044 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 30 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.