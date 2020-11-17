The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 222 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but no new deaths.
That brings Kern's case count since the pandemic began to 37,141. There have been 432 deaths.
Public Health reports that 17,859 people have recovered from their illness, and 8,984 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,363 people up to age 17; 22,937 people ages 18 to 49; 6,663 people ages 50 to 64; 3,172 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 80 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.