Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 87 new cases Saturday morning.
There are now a total of 410 deaths and 33,373 confirmed cases since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
The county reports 16,912 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,813 people up to age 17; 20,707 people ages 18 to 49; 5,983 people ages 50-64; 2,863 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.