Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 82 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's totals to 369 deaths and 31,957 cases since reporting began in mid-March.
The county says 15,964 people have recovered from the illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,641 people up to age 17; 19,864 people ages 18 to 49; 5,709 people ages 50-64; 2,727 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 72 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 21 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(8) comments
A SPECIAL THANKS TO VERITAS AND INDY VOTER FOR THEIR SUPPORT IN SPREADING THE TRUMP VIRUS. "DEATH" TO THEM IS "BIRTH" TO SOMETHING NEW. WELL THE TRUMP VIRUS IS "NEW" SOMETHING NEVER EVER SEEN AS WELL AS THE FINANCIAL DESTRUCTION OF OUR NATION. THE COLLAPSE OF THE "FED", THE AMAZING "DEFICIT" AND ATTACKS ON HEALTH INSURANCE AND SOCIAL SECURITY. WOW, THE TRUMP VIRUS WILL CREATE "MAGA"!
Thank you King Trump and all his faithful Kern county "Manson" followers. WOW! Conservatives have reached a new "High" better than crack, coke, fentanyl, 400 dead in kern county thanks to the trump virus. we love you republicans of kern county. won't ever forget what you have done for us!
Poor BorAss....he's really guzzling the OrangeKool-Aid...Boar U do know that's not the same as O.J.
nosey me...thanks Google........What is KAG, Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan?
The 2020 campaign slogans are already in full force.
Aug 20, 2018, 4:48 pm* Tech Andrew Wyrich Andrew Wyrich
Say goodbye to MAGA and hello to KAG. It seems we’re already gearing up for the 2020 presidential election.
Much like “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) before it, “Keep America Great” (KAG) is the acronym you’ll be seeing pop up on social media as the 2020 election grows closer, but there are plenty of people already using it.
If you believe that President Donald Trump has made America “great again,” what is the logical next step? To keep it that way.
What is #KAG?
The “Keep America Great” idea formed earlier this year when Trump campaigned for Rick Saccone, a Republican who eventually lost in a special election in Pennsylvania. Seemingly believing that he had accomplished his mission in making the country “great again,” Trump revealed the new slogan in front of the crowd.
“We can’t say ‘Make America Great Again,’ because I already did that,” the president said, according to MSNBC.
He added: “Our new slogan, when we start running, in—can you believe it, in two years from now—is going to be ‘Keep America Great’ exclamation point.” Since then, the hashtag #KAG has taken off.
BorAss...do I dare ask...what's a KAG?
Trump admitted he lied, PEOPLE DIED! Bin Laden 5,000 eventual deaths from 9/11. Trump 205,000 deaths. More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than ALL WORLD WARS due to the absolutely catastrophic failure of leadership from Donald Trump and the Republican Senate. Twice the Americans dead than the number of fatalities in the Vietnam War. 205,000 grieving families! There's a word for that massive loss of life: criminal. The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Its "acceptable." That is outrageous! Republicans, what has happened to your humanity? You were enraged when 3,000 Americans died on 9/11. I know Covid is not a Muslim you can hate on, but when did you lose your compassion for your fellow Americans? How about your fellow Republicans that have died? Nothing? Shame on you. I know there is no reasoning with you, you are too indoctrinated into your cult or we can just chalk it up to Stockholm Syndrome.
And your point is? MAGA, KAG Trump 2020
NO POINT IS YOU ARE A MENTAL MIDGET TRUMP CLONE
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.