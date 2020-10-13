Kern County Public Health Services announced two new coronavirus deaths and 69 new confirmed cases Tuesday morning.
That brings Kern's totals to 397 deaths and 33,089 cases since reporting began in mid-March.
The county reports that 16,740 people have recovered from the illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,781 people up to age 17; 20,539 people ages 18 to 49; 5,927 people ages 50-64; 2,836 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 51 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 13 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.