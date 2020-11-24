Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 284 new cases Tuesday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 447. There have been 39,721 cases in Kern.
Public Health reports that 18,224 people have recovered from their illness, and 11,412 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,717 people up to age 17; 24,506 people ages 18 to 49; 7,084 people ages 50 to 64; 3,406 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 132 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 24 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Monday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.