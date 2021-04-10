Kern County Public Health Services reported 188 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 107,172. There have been 1,304 deaths.
Public Health reports that 38,252 people have recovered from the illness, and 65,221 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,953 up to age 17; 64,659 ages 18 to 49; 19,522 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,964 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 42 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 10 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine in Kern County.