The number of COVID-19 cases in Kern County continued its upward trajectory Friday, with Kern County Public Health Services reporting 16 new deaths and 1,941 new cases.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 539 and total cases to 76,673 since the pandemic began.
A total of 21,327 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,251 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 9,080 people up to age 17; 46,985 people ages 18 to 49; 13,752 people ages 50 to 64; 6,806 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 437 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 103 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.