The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 148 new coronavirus cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
The brings Kern's total case count to 36,618 since the pandemic began. There have been 432 deaths among Kern residents.
Public Health reports that 17,803 residents have recovered from the illness, and 8,824 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,291 people up to age 17; 22,611 people ages 18 to 49; 6,577 people ages 50 to 64; 3,133 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 63 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 15 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.