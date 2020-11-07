Kern County Public Health Services announced 142 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Saturday morning, but no new deaths.
That means Kern has seen 35,205 cases and 429 deaths since reporting on the pandemic began in mid-March.
Public Health reports 17,594 people have recovered from the illness, and 8,098 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,073 people up to age 17; 21,762 people ages 18 to 49; 6,342 people ages 50 to 64; 3,022 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 54 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.