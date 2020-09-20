The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 130 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, but no new deaths.
That brings the total cases to 31,519 since reporting began in mid-March. There have been 354 deaths attributed to the virus.
Public Health reports that 15,320 people have recovered from the illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,585 people up to age 17; 19,579 people ages 18 to 49; 5,623 people ages 50-64; 2,682 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 66 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 18 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(1) comment
Trump is on the way to murdering a quarter of a million people...men, women, seniors, children by Halloween. Murderer.
