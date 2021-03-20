Kern County Public Health Services reported 11 new coronavirus deaths and 73 new confirmed cases Saturday.
That brings Kern's count to 1,043 deaths and 105,441 cases since the pandemic began a year ago.
Public Health reports 37,732 people have recovered from their illness, and 62,565 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases:12,706 up to age 17; 63,601 ages 18 to 49; 19,228 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,837 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 93 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 21 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.