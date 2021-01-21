The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new coronavirus deaths and 474 new cases Thursday.
That brings Kern's deaths since the pandemic began to 583. And there have been 87,714 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports 28,422 people have recovered from their illness, and 18,485 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,558 people up to age 17; 53,332 people ages 18 to 49; 15,790 people ages 50 to 64; 7,976 people ages 65 and older.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. And Public Health said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.