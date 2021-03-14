Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 64 new confirmed cases Sunday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 988, and cases to 104,878, since the pandemic began a year ago.
Public Health reports 37,490 people have recovered from their illness, and 61,339 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,634 people up to age 17; 63,289 ages 18 to 49; 19,106 people ages 50 to 64; 9,780 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 95 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 32 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.