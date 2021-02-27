The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new coronavirus death and 145 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings the total deaths since the pandemic began to 827. There have been 103,143 cases.
Public Health reports that 36,663 people have recovered from their illness, and 57,301 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,391 up to age 17; 62,274 ages 18 to 49; 18,810 people ages 50 to 64; 9,602 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 158 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 52 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.