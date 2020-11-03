Kern County Public Health Services announced one new coronavirus death and 113 new confirmed cases Tuesday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 425, and there have been 34,676 cases.
Public Health reports that 17,474 people have recovered from the illness, and another 7,436 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,997 people up to age 17; 21,472 people ages 18 to 49; 6,235 people ages 50 to 64; 2,966 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 46 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 24 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.