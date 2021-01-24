Kern County Public Health Services reported 1,118 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
That brings Kern's total case count since the pandemic began to 90,213. There have been 590 deaths.
Public Health reports 30,983 people have recovered from their illness, and 21,104 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,827 people up to age 17; 54,816 people ages 18 to 49; 16,263 people ages 50 to 64; 8,245 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 382 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 92 those are in intensive care units. These numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.