The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Saturday morning that 30 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, and there has been one more death.
That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 5,140, and there have been 81 deaths since reporting began in mid-March.
As of Friday, the health department reports 3,627 people have recovered from their illness.
Here is the age breakdown in Kern: 565 cases are among those 17 and under; 2,978 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 1,048 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 539 cases are among those 65 and older.
Males make up 47 percent of the case count in Kern; females are 53 percent.
A total of 722 tests have come back negative, while the results of 64,375 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
May I ask a question? …..is this what the county has in mind? ___I read it in a cow manual 1. Immediate isolation of any scouring or unthrifty humans; 2. Taking samples to diagnose condition; 3. Culling of any human with Covid that is unresponsive to therapy and of an unknown cause; 4. Culling offspring of infected humans. ------ Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop refers to Dr. Dan Erickson as "courageous" When asked to respond to the statements during the early stages of the pandemic by Dr. Dan Erickson of Accelerated Urgent Care, who theorized that there would be a lot of cases, but a low death rate and promoted a herd-immunity approach, Alsop referred to him as being a "courageous doctor." ___ "The county never took a stance, to my knowledge, on those comments. I can only say from my personal comments, my personal thoughts on the matter, are that I think that Dr. Erickson is courageous, and I think he made a lot of good points when he talked about the numbers and the data," said Alsop. "He said a lot of important things in his long press briefing he had. There are many, many different opinions coming from many, many different places about his comments, but I think he is a courageous doctor. I think he spoke his mind and he told everybody what he believed and so for that I think he gets a lot of credit for being courageous and stepping up early on and that's as honest and thoughtful as I can be on that matter."
