Kern County Public Health Services announced the schedule for this week's free federal mobile COVID-19 testing that is making its way through the county.
The tests are the self-swab, less invasive type.
You can go to doineedacovid19test.com to sign up and know where the tests will be offered, including:
• Monday, Oct. 12, Kern County Department of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave.
• Tuesday, Oct. 13, KGET/Telemundo, 2120 L St.
• Wednesday, Oct. 14, Park Place Senior Apartments, 2250 R St.
• Thursday, Oct. 15, Pine Mountain Club Property Owners Association, 2524 Beechwood Way, Pine Mountain Club.
• Friday, Oct. 16, Mountain Communities Family Resource Center, 3015 Mt. Pinos Way, Frazier Park.
Public Health officials urge people to get tested to help identify who is infected, especially the asymptomatic. More testing will help ensure Kern County isn't penalized for insufficient testing as the county tries to move to less restrictive tiers.