The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.
That brings the total case count in Kern to 8,457. A total of 4,736 of those individuals have recovered from the virus.
The number of deaths remains at 105.
Kern County officials had warned Thursday that the public should expect COVID-19 numbers to rise significantly as more people seek tests. Some testing sites were seeing a fourfold increase in testing.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 916 people up to age 17; 5,159 people ages 18 to 49; 1,548 people ages 50-64; 824 people ages 65 and older.
According to state data, there are 252 COVID-19 patients being treated in Kern County hospitals, 72 of which are reportedly in intensive care. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
