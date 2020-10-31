Kern County Public Health Services announced 70 new coronavirus cases and one new death Saturday morning.
That brings the case count to 34,378 since the pandemic made its way to Kern. There have been 424 deaths.
The county reports 17,438 people have recovered from the illness and another 7,385 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,959 people up to age 17; 21,296 people ages 18 to 49; 6,174 people ages 50 to 64; 2,943 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 44 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.