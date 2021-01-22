Kern County Public Health Services reported 685 new coroanvirus cases and four new deaths Friday.
That brings Kern's total confirmed cases to 88,399, and total deaths to 587.
Public Health says 29,982 people have recovered from their illness, and 18,501 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,627 people up to age 17; 53,735 people ages 18 to 49; 15,917 people ages 50 to 64; 8,062 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 415 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 87 of those are in intensive care units. These numbers were last updated Wednesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are residents age 65 or older.