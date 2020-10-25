Kern County Public Health Services reported 68 new coroanvirus cases Sunday morning, but no new deaths.
That brings Kern's total cases to 33,881, and there have been 416 deaths since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
Public Health says 17,176 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,888 people up to age 17; 21,013 people ages 18 to 49; 6,067 people ages 50 to 64; 2,908 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 53 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.