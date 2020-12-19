Kern County Public Health Services reported 518 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Saturday morning.
That brings the case count since the pandemic began to 57,205. Public Health reports that 481 people have died from the virus.
A total of 19,527 people have recovered from their illness, and 12,988 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,834 people up to age 17; 35,283 people ages 18 to 49; 10,181 people ages 50 to 64; 4,887 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 312 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 71 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."